Your Health: How plastics can impact your body

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the World Economic Forum, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by the year 2050.

The environment isn’t the only thing impacted by plastic.

You exercise and eat plenty of healthy foods, but no matter what you do you can’t seem to shed the pounds. According to new research from Norway, the plastic you have all around your house -- from food containers to kids’ toys -- may be to blame.

“I was pretty shocked and dismayed that I had been kind of sucked into that whole false sense of security with using plastics,” Susan Castriota said.

Researchers extracted chemicals from 34 everyday products, including freezer bags, drinks bottles and coffee cup lids. They found more than 55,000 chemicals and identified 629 of the substances -- 11 of them are known to disrupt metabolism and promote the growth of fat cells.

The most common fat-promoting chemicals -- bisphenol A and phthalates -- can be found in everyday plastics and can also impact human development and fertility.

What should you use instead? Use glassware instead of plastic containers for leftovers, swap out plastic straws for stainless steel, bamboo, or even pasta and rice straws and skip the plastic cutlery for takeout orders.

You won’t only be helping to save the environment, but your health too.

Another study suggested that some plastics can leach chemicals into food, producing an endocrine disrupting effect. They can mess with the hormones that regulate appetite, metabolism, and other bodily functions.

