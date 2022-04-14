Watching Your Wallet: What vehicles are the longest-lasting?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Buying a car, even used, is more expensive than ever, but the flip side of that is vehicles are lasting longer than ever.

iSeeCars.com -- a search engine that allows users to locate vehicles for sale around the country -- looked at nearly 15 million vehicles sold in 2021 to determine the most reliable models.

Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Sequoia Chevrolet Suburban GMC Yukon XL Toyota 4Runner

“These are body on frame three row SUVs that have a lot of flexibility and functionality,” said Karl Brauer, with iSeeCars. “So, people drive them a lot, they use them a lot.”

The computer chip and parts shortage is also contributing to the situation and the escalating prices. Factories are not getting as many new cars out and Brauer said prices are likely going to be a high for a while.

“If you’re looking to try to either buy a car or keep your car and thinking you might just have to last a few more weeks or even a couple more months,” Brauer said. “We’re probably in this situation for at least a year or more.”

