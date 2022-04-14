Advertisement

Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Winds kick up, but we’ll stay dry

Gusts may reach up to 50 mph or more.
By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a soggy First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday, we’ll see winds keep Thursday dry.

A few wind gusts could be higher than 50 mph during the middle part of the afternoon. Isolated power outages and minor tree damage are possible with this type of wind.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at what we can expect, and check in on some of the damage storms caused across the Midwest.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 14th, 2022

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 1883
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1950

