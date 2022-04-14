Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Winds kick up, but we’ll stay dry

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a soggy First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday, we’ll see winds keep Thursday dry.

A few wind gusts could be higher than 50 mph during the middle part of the afternoon. Isolated power outages and minor tree damage are possible with this type of wind.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at what we can expect, and check in on some of the damage storms caused across the Midwest.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 14th, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1883

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1885

Jackson Record High: 84º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1950

