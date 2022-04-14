Staudt’s Rising Stars: Cynthia Elliot

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Cynthia Elliot.

She’s the captain of her volleyball team and was co-MVP this season. Outside of Volleyball, she is an honor roll student and received student of the month two months in a row.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.