Spartan freshman representing team in NCAA semifinals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Michigan State Gymnastics team is competing in the NCAA semifinals in Seattle with Skyla Schulte on the beam.

With the freshman representing her entire team, that has got to be a lot of pressure. But her coaches have nothing but confidence in her.

“What the program has done this year has a lot to do with Skyla and her class and the energy and enthusiasm that they brought,” said MSU gymnastics head coach Mike Rowe. “She’s been a powerhouse the entire season, just doesn’t hold back, so we were pretty sure that if anyone was going to qualify, she would.”

Even though taking home a victory is the goal, Shulte says she hopes other things happen too.

“Just having fun, and just to be me, own it one the beam and be confident in myself, my skills and training,” Schulte said. “Most of my routine is being confident in my skills, if I’m not, it’s all going to go downhill from there.”

While Schulte competes for an individual title, the University of Michigan will be trying to defend its team’s national championship. The Wolverines are in Thursday’s second semifinal against Florida, Auburn, and Missouri.

