Pirates Agree To New Deal With Reynolds

PITTSBURGH (AP) - No salary arbitration hearing for Bryan Reynolds this year, and that is more than fine with him. The All-Star center fielder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $13.5 million. The contract, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

