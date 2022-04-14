Advertisement

Pirates Agree To New Deal With Reynolds

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, right, and Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) celebrate after scoring on a...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, right, and Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) celebrate after scoring on a single by Ben Gamel off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - No salary arbitration hearing for Bryan Reynolds this year, and that is more than fine with him. The All-Star center fielder has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $13.5 million. The contract, announced Thursday, will pay Reynolds $6.75 million per season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Different Home Opener Friday in Cleveland
Toronto Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson loses his bat while batting during the third inning of a...
Blue Jays Lose Key Outfielder
Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another...
Good Week For The Oakland A’s
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Add New Pitcher