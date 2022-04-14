Advertisement

In My View: Will a new coach improve MSU hockey?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has been dismal for 10 years -- now a new coach is being sought and I’d say don’t require an MSU pedigree.

Other MSU big time coaches did not play at MSU. The two former hockey players were good players, but their record as coaches didn’t pan out. I’d simply find the best possible coach available and hope he can turn things around as quickly as possible.

