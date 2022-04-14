Michigan health officials urge residents to get tested for sexually transmitted infections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services called on all sexually active Michiganders to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and to get tested regularly.

“We can slow down the spread of STIs through routine testing. STI testing and treatment are critical and help to avoid serious complications, and testing is a normal part of our health maintenance to keep ourselves and our partners safe,” said chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “We hope to empower individuals not to be afraid to go get tested and treated for STIs.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that reported cases of gonorrhea and syphilis had gone up 10% and 7% during the first year of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, syphilis among newborns -- known as congenital syphilis -- also increased, with reported cases being up 15% from 2019 and 235% from 2016.

Federal health officials said early data suggests syphilis cases continued to rise in 2021.

According to Michigan health officials, gonorrhea and chlamydia continue to be the most common STIs in Michigan, however recent data shows an alarming increase in the number of syphilis cases.

If left untreated, these infections can lead to serious complications for men and women. MDHHS recommends that everyone who is sexually active be routinely tested for STIs, especially after having sex with a new partner.

Individuals are urged to make sure that syphilis is included when getting tested for STIs.

Testing is available at local health departments and additional testing locations can be found on MDHHS’ official website here.

