Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, the two are wanted for questioning in connection with an illegal use of a credit card.

Further details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.