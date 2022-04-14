Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.
According to authorities, the two are wanted for questioning in connection with an illegal use of a credit card.
Further details were not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.
