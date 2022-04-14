Lugnuts Add New Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The parent Oakland A’s have sent pitcher James Gonzalez to the Lansing Lugnuts from extended spring training. Gonzalez is 21 years old and was signed as an international free agent by the A’s in May of 2019. He is a native of David, Panama. The Lugnuts have a 1-3 season record entering a makeup doubleheader Thursday night in Comstock Park against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

