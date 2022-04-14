Advertisement

Lansing police urge residents to help put a stop to gun violence

Lansing police urge residents to help put a stop to gun violence
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating Lansing’s latest homicide -- a 27-year-old man who was found shot to death Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Beal Avenue. The shooting comes following a record year for homicides in Lansing.

Zoey Rector-Brooks is a member of End Gun Violence Michigan, an organization working to curb violence in the state. Rector-Brooks said they can’t do this alone, and one way to bring down violence is by partnering up with other groups who want to do the same. One example is the Lansing Police Department, who said “one life lost is too many.”

“We’ve had an unfortunate start to 2022 with some similar incidents that we had last year with shootings and homicides as well,” said Lansing police chief Ellery Sosebee.

He said the police department is still facing an uptick in homicides and violent crimes and fixing the issue has a few different layers.

“First, we want to educate everyone,” Sosebee said. “Not only the community but the individuals who are taking up arms to solve conflict.”

The Lansing Police Department, along with Zoey Rector-Brooks, agree that people usually commit these violent crimes because they are not thinking about the consequences. Rector-Brooks said that gun violence is actually the number one cause of death for youth and teens in Michigan.

The Lansing Police Department said while things won’t change overnight, they are dedicated to addressing shootings and homicides and bringing a sense of peace back to the community.

If you see something, say something.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

