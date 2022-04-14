Advertisement

Lansing Firefighters receive stork pins after helping deliver baby

Lansing Fire Department delivers baby
Lansing Fire Department delivers baby(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oh baby, what a job!

On March 13, crews from Station 46 helped deliver a baby. Today, young Harper stopped by with her parents to hand out stork pins in gratitude.

The department showed pictures of the visit on social media.

They wrote, “Harper came into this world with a lot work by Mom and some help from Capt. Kevin Neely, FF Cameron Walker, FF Paul Antonie, FF David George, FF Dante Melotti and FF Cody Shaffer.”

Harper dozed for the visit, but her parents and the firefighters were all smiles. While the firefighters got stork pins for their exceptional work that day, Harper got a Lansing Fire Department patch.

Department officials wrote, “Harper is now a forever part of the LFD family.”

