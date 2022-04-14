Is COVID a concern for Michigan as we approach Easter?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s overall COVID positivity rate increased to more than 5% on Wednesday and -- with Easter just days away -- many people aren’t focusing on the pandemic, but are looking forward to a day with family.

April 13, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up to 2,400,990 and 35,857 deaths

Even though coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are down from a year ago, it’s something Chloe Peterson worries about.

“It definitely feels a concern but most of the people in my family are fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Peterson.

After a quiet Easter celebration the past two years, two MSU students look forward to getting back together with family. Family practice doctor Farhan Bhatti said there’s no need to worry.

“As the virus continues to evolve the what seems to be happening is it’s becoming more contagious but less virulent,” Bhatti said. “Which means less dangerous, less harmful.”

While mask mandates have practically disappeared, the virus has not. Bhatti said we should expect the coronavirus to turn into just another common cold, but use the measures that health professionals have been suggesting all along.

“If you’re sick, or if you have any symptoms of running those cough fever, you should either stay away from your family members or at the very least wear a mask.” said Bhatti.

Something Chloe Peterson said she won’t be doing because she trusts her family.

“Probably not wearing a mask. Just because I do feel safe around my family,” Peterson said. “I know they’re kind of limiting their contact as much as they can and everyone’s boosted.”

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.