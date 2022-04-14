ICHD, MSU to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) and Michigan State University will once again partner on Monday, April 18, and again on Monday, April 25, for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic will include both the first and second booster doses.

The clinics will take place at the Breslin Center by appointment from 2 – 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled HERE but walk-ins are also welcome.

Those 12 and older are eligible to receive their booster five months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two months following the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic will also offer first and second doses for those age 5 and over, third doses for individuals who are immunocompromised and age 5 and over, and second booster doses for eligible individuals. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

“One of our best prevention measures against COVID-19 is for individuals to ensure that they are up-to-date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses for which they are eligible,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “We thank MSU for their continued partnership in assisting us to provide opportunities to the members of our community to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

Complimentary parking will be available in lot 63 of the Breslin Center, just off of Harrison Road. Attendees are asked to enter through the Hall of History entrance on the southeast corner of the building.

Anyone getting vaccinated should bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card, ID, and insurance card with them, if possible.

