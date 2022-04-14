Advertisement

Group rallies in Lansing to call for stricter gun laws

They say if lawmakers don’t address the issues, they may push for a ballot initiative in April of 2024.
By WILX News 10 and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Activists are pushing for stricter gun laws in Michigan.

The group “End Gun Violence Michigan” says state lawmakers need to take action on gun storage regulations, universal background checks, and expanding gun-free zones in the state.

The group met in Downtown Lansing on Wednesday and says if lawmakers don’t address the issues, they may push for a ballot initiative in April of 2024.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released this statement regarding the new proposed bill:

