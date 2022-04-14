Group rallies in Lansing to call for stricter gun laws

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Activists are pushing for stricter gun laws in Michigan.

The group “End Gun Violence Michigan” says state lawmakers need to take action on gun storage regulations, universal background checks, and expanding gun-free zones in the state.

Related: Parents, students join volunteers at Capitol to demand action on secure firearm storage bills

The group met in Downtown Lansing on Wednesday and says if lawmakers don’t address the issues, they may push for a ballot initiative in April of 2024.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released this statement regarding the new proposed bill:

Next: Lawmakers to Michigan utilities: ‘Keep the power on or pay up’

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.