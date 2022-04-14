Advertisement

Good Week For The Oakland A’s

Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another...
Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another charged with murder, the victim's mother is talking about the tragedy.(Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) - Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 to take three of four from the Rays. Irvin allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings as the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay improved to 4-3. Two of the runs off Irvin were in his final inning. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays. Oakland scored 31 runs during the series. Dany Jiménez, the third Oakland reliever, worked the ninth for his first big league save.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Different Home Opener Friday in Cleveland
Toronto Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson loses his bat while batting during the third inning of a...
Blue Jays Lose Key Outfielder
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, right, and Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) celebrate after scoring on a...
Pirates Agree To New Deal With Reynolds
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Add New Pitcher