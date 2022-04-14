Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor

DETROIT (WILX) - Stephen Shipps, 69, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison on charges of exploitation of a minor.

Background: Ex-music professor indicted on sex charges involving minor

According to authorities, Shipps pleaded guilty in November to one count of transporting a minor girl across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual conduct.

Shipps was employed by the University of Michigan from 1989 to 2019 as a violin professor in its music program. Authorities said he also was the director of the Strings Preparatory Program, which offered instruction to elementary, middle and high school-age musicians.

According to court documents, Shipps, 69, transported a minor girl across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity with her in February, March, June and July 2002.

In addition to prison, Shipps was ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution to his victim.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

