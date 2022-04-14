Fatal Grand Rapids police shooting reignites debate over traffic stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The police shooting of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids has reignited the debate over traffic stops.

Lyoya was shot in the head by a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s electroshock weapon before the officer shot Lyoya, who was face down on the ground.

Lawyers for the Lyoya family said the officer should be prosecuted and fired.

Community leaders and a local prosecutor said police need a new approach to traffic stops.

Kenneth Franklin is the president of Michigan State University’s Black Students’ Alliance. He said his heart sank when he watched the video of Lyoya’s shooting.

“I was angry for seeing that video,” said Franklin. “I was hurt -- I’m still processing, but at the same time, I have to behold to speak to my community.”

The incident is under the investigation of Michigan State Police.

In a press conference, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the investigation will determine if the officer was justified in using deadly force.

But for many people, the most important question is whether or not Loyoya should have been pulled over in the first place.

Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon has stopped pursuing criminal charges that come from traffic stops for non-public safety reasons. This includes things like tinted windows, tail lights being out or expired vehicle registration.

“Not because we want drugs and guns on the streets, but because we realized that very small portions of traffic stops actually result in contraband,” said Siemon. “What they have resulted in are the situations we’ve seen where situations escalate and people end up dead over something that started as a very minor traffic incident.”

She said this policy helps address racial disparities in places like Lansing, where Black drivers are stopped nearly twice as often as white drivers by police.

Patrick Lyoya’s family believes he would still be alive if the policy was in place in Grand Rapids.

For Kenneth Franklin, that’s too close.

“Grand Rapids is only an hour away from here. And so we have to understand that anything and every state we live in, this is going to happen, regardless. But we have to make sure we come together and unify.” said Franklin.

Former Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green changed department policy to end traffic stops solely for minor violations. But other chiefs and sheriffs disagree with that policy and with the prosecutor’s policy of not filing charges that come from those stops.

