Advertisement

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing

(wafb)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s been on a road trip to the south is likely to have spotted a Raising Cane’s at some point.

With 559 locations located mostly in the southern US, they’re something like a chicken finger-focused version of Whataburger; A famous chain that Michiganders may have heard of, but rarely get to try. They’re known for their chicken fingers and their dipping sauce, but to try it you would have had to travel out of state.

Read: Michigan households paying $5,000 a year from current road conditions, report finds

Now, a Raising Cane’s is being built right next door.

“Hello Michigan!” the new owners announced on social media. “Raising Cane’s is coming to Michigan, we will be opening in Lansing!”

They may have slipped a bit, since it appears that the restaurant will be in East Lansing, in the area of Mac Avenue and E Grand River Avenue. Try the sauce before you decide if you want to hold a grudge about it.

Part of the process of opening locations in Michigan means hiring a whole staff of local employees. That included hiring both salaried and hourly managers, which they say pays an $18 per hour at a minimum.

Anyone interested in finding out more can see more details on the jobs section of their website.

The company says they expect to have the East Lansing location ready by late 2022.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

Latest News

Power outages follow strong winds in Mid-Michigan
“We’re spending about 50% more on food this year than we were at the start of the pandemic.”
Michigan food pantries feel the impact of inflation
Bad Brewing Company finds piece of the past during renovation
Bad Brewing Company finds piece of the past during renovation
Bad Brewing Company finds piece of the past
Bad Brewing Company finds piece of the past
Report: Michigan roads cost drivers $4,845 in vehicle repairs annually