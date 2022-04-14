Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s been on a road trip to the south is likely to have spotted a Raising Cane’s at some point.

With 559 locations located mostly in the southern US, they’re something like a chicken finger-focused version of Whataburger; A famous chain that Michiganders may have heard of, but rarely get to try. They’re known for their chicken fingers and their dipping sauce, but to try it you would have had to travel out of state.

Now, a Raising Cane’s is being built right next door.

“Hello Michigan!” the new owners announced on social media. “Raising Cane’s is coming to Michigan, we will be opening in Lansing!”

They may have slipped a bit, since it appears that the restaurant will be in East Lansing, in the area of Mac Avenue and E Grand River Avenue. Try the sauce before you decide if you want to hold a grudge about it.

Part of the process of opening locations in Michigan means hiring a whole staff of local employees. That included hiring both salaried and hourly managers, which they say pays an $18 per hour at a minimum.

Anyone interested in finding out more can see more details on the jobs section of their website.

The company says they expect to have the East Lansing location ready by late 2022.

