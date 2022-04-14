Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 was closed in Lansing briefly due to a downed tree.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon.

Although the tree was large enough to shut down traffic completely on that side of the highway, crews were able to get it cleared quickly.

No one appears to have been hurt when the tree fell.

News 10 meteorologists say high winds are expected throughout the day, so drive carefully!

EB I-96 after Okemos Rd Exit 110

Freeway Closed

Due to a Downed Tree

Ingham County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) April 14, 2022

