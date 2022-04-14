Advertisement

Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- Winds kick up, but we’ll stay dry
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-96 was closed in Lansing briefly due to a downed tree.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made the announcement on social media Thursday afternoon.

Although the tree was large enough to shut down traffic completely on that side of the highway, crews were able to get it cleared quickly.

No one appears to have been hurt when the tree fell.

News 10 meteorologists say high winds are expected throughout the day, so drive carefully!

