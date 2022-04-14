Advertisement

Different Home Opener Friday in Cleveland

Cleveland Guardians
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP)- Cleveland’s home opener will be unlike any for the ballclub in more than 100 years. Here come the Guardians. After a name change that still doesn’t sit well with some fans, the Guardians will play their first home game at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants. It’s a new beginning for the ballclub, which dropped Indians - its name since 1915 - last year. Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who cut his acting teeth in Cleveland in the 1970s, will toss a ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr., whose father broke the American League’s color barrier with Cleveland 75 years ago.

