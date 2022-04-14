Celebrating National Gardening Day at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -April is National Lawn and Garden Month and today, April 14th, 2022, is National Gardening Day, so we stopped by Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop to get some tips about lawns, gardens and more.

Lisa Bashline, the buyer and retail sales manager at Van Atta’s, shared some tips on what you should and shouldn’t be doing with your garden right now. Plus, we learned more about taking care of your lawn and landscaping, too. Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.