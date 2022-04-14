Advertisement

Celebrating National Gardening Day at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -April is National Lawn and Garden Month and today, April 14th, 2022, is National Gardening Day, so we stopped by Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop to get some tips about lawns, gardens and more.

Lisa Bashline, the buyer and retail sales manager at Van Atta’s, shared some tips on what you should and shouldn’t be doing with your garden right now. Plus, we learned more about taking care of your lawn and landscaping, too. Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Sorting through some of the real estate confusion with Brock Fletcher
WIOW: Belly and Barre
‘Belly and Barre’ class offers something for all levels
Grilled Cheese
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with Soup Spoon Cafe
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday