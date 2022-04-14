Bad Brewing Company finds piece of the past during renovation

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - What started out as a renovation project turned into a scavenger hunt for a Mason business.

Workers found a ceramic bottle under six feet of dirt and concrete at Bad Brewing Company. The artifact was apparently handcrafted in the 1800s. It may have been used to store ink or other liquids.

Several businesses occupied the building before the brewery, so it’s hard to say who it belonged to.

Bad Brewing Company owner, Brian Rasdale, said he’s amazed it survived this long.

”It’s just so intact. You have to think it was probably shipped over here somewhere between 1860 and 1890,” Rasdale said. “So having something that old that’s in perfect shape -- the history is kind of cool on it.”

The bottle is currently on display at Bad Brewing Company in Mason.

