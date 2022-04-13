‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to get outside and get active, here is your chance. The Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll is returning to East Lansing Saturday.

It is a chance for all of the MSU community, and Mid-Michigan communities, to come together to celebrate the legacy of coach Tom Izzo.

“Tom and I have certainly been blessed to be a part of this community and we feel a genuine obligation to give back to the MSU and Mid-Michigan communities that have become such a large part of our lives,” said Lupe Izzo wife of Tom Izzo. “One of the reasons we’ve never left Michigan State is the connection to our community.”

Proceeds from the event will create an endowment for the Izzo Legacy Family Fund that will fund various charitable donations. Participants can also donate to select local charities in the registration process or on the donate page.

Those who donate $1,000 to one or more of the selected local charities will be acknowledged on the donor banner at the Izzo Legacy Event.

The event includes a 5K run and three quarters of a mile walk, children’s races and a virtual 5K. The run and walk will start at 9 a.m. at Birch Road on Saturday morning.

More details on event times and location are available on Izzorace.com.

