Transparency demanded in Grand Rapids shooting

Officials say a 26-year-old was shot after a so-called “lengthy struggle” during a traffic stop last week.
Dozens of protestors marched demand transparency into the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday in Grand Rapids, dozens of protestors marched demand transparency into the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Officials say the 26-year-old was shot after a so-called “lengthy struggle” during a traffic stop last week.

The entire incident was captured on an officer’s body cam and the dashcam of a police vehicle. Lyoya’s family says the videos show him being shot in the back of the head.

Police say they will release the images on Wednesday.

