Advertisement

Sorting through some of the real estate confusion with Brock Fletcher

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The current real estate market can be very confusing for sellers and buyers. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, shared some tips on how to navigate through some of the confusion, especially when it comes to highest bids and deadlines.

Plus, The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, has some fun events coming up in the next few weeks. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

WIOW: Belly and Barre
‘Belly and Barre’ class offers something for all levels
Grilled Cheese
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with Soup Spoon Cafe
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday
sdfafdsdfasfddsfa
Soup Spoon Live Welsh Rarebit