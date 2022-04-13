Secretary of State urges Michiganders to register to become organ donors for National Donate Life Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Someone on the organ transplant waiting list dies in the United States every 20 minutes.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recognized National Donate Life Month in Detroit Wednesday in an effort to get more Michiganders on the organ donor registry.

Roughly 90% of Michigan residents wish to be donors, but are not in the registry.

“Adding your name to the organ donor registry saves lives and families in your community and across our great state of Michigan,” said Benson. “We’re proud to partner with Gift of Life Michigan to help Michiganders join the registry in numerous convenient ways, including through our website, at our self-service stations, by mail and at our offices.”

The Michigan Organ Donor Registry is a confidential database that documents an individual’s decision to become an organ, tissue and eye donor.

One person can save and improve the lives of 75 people through organ, tissue and eye donation.

“It’s a positive action that anyone in Michigan can take. We believe it’s going to lead to significant increases in the number of donors registered in Michigan,” said Gift of Life Michigan CEO Dorrie Dils. “We’ve discovered that there are thousands of Michiganders who think they are registered, who think they’ve signed up to be donors, and yet they are not in the Michigan donor registry.”

Click here to learn more about organ donation and join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

More: Health news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.