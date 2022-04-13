Relief from power outages part of new legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day as we are getting ready for some severe weather. This could mean power outages for the people of mid-Michigan.

Consumers Energy wants you to be prepared and ready if you do lose power. On Michigan’s Capitol building steps, action is being taken for relief for those who do lose power.

First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Possible Today

As energy customers may be losing power this week, Michigan lawmakers are set to announce new legislation that would increase accountability for utility companies during outages.

Part of this new legislation would provide relief to customers who lose power during outages.

This action was taken after over a million lost power for days on end in the Midwest last year. Now customers and activists are calling for better service.

The announcement is set to take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the steps of the state Capitol building in Lansing, weather permitting.

As for Wednesday’s severe weather, Consumer’s Energy has emergency crews on standby. The company says it has about 300 power restoration teams ready to go across Michigan.

We will have updates about any power outages in our area throughout the day.

Next: Parents, students join volunteers at Capitol to demand action on secure firearm storage bills

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.