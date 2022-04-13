Raiders Extend Derek Carr

UNDATED (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension. The person tells The Associated Press the extension is worth $121.5 million. Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

