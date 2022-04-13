Advertisement

Raiders Extend Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) attends a news conference after an NFL football...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
UNDATED (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension. The person tells The Associated Press the extension is worth $121.5 million. Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.

