Pandemic causes surge in wedding registrations at Michigan venues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here comes the bride. Well, millions of brides.

2.5 million couples are expected to get married this year in the United States. The pandemic forced many couples to push back their wedding plans. Now that they’re ready to tie the knot, this year’s wedding season is shaping up to be the biggest in decades. But, because of the wedding boom, the demand for venues is busting at the seams.

Lynn Lucas runs Wed Incorporated in Grand Ledge.

“I mean, we turn away two to three brides a day,” Lucas said.

She helps brides say yes to the dress, but when the time comes for her to say yes; Lately she’s had to say no.

This year will be the biggest wedding season in two decades. That’s according to the Wedding Report, a national trade group. Lucas says she’s never seen so many brides begging to book their big day.

“They want to have what they want and they want it now,” Lucas said. “It really caused people to really contemplate their lives honestly. You’re seeing it in every sector really from the jobs sector to weddings which is another major life transition.”

After two years pent up, couples are rushing to the alter, if they can find one. Venues are booked out, planners are swamped, and that’s forcing many couples to compromise.

“Well my fiancé wanted the whole big fancy wedding, reception party all of that stuff,” Bride to be Jennifer Vanpeenen said. “And I was like: No-way. It was just too much it was not in the budget.” The sudden burst in demand is driving those prices up. She decided to go with a smaller elopement ceremony.”

Romantic and simple, celebrating her special day with her loved ones.

“I just feel like you don’t need everybody there. It’s just like your closest people,” Vanpeenen said. “Because sometimes, you know, bigger isn’t always better.”

And she may be right: Wedding planners say the best way to cut costs is to cut out guests.

“It’s the hardest thing to do from an emotional standpoint,” Lucas said. “But it is the easiest way to keep your budget under control to give you more options of venues to look at.”

She recommends traditional venues like hotels, rather than trendy venues. She also recommends avoiding Saturdays.

Lucas said, “It’s not that your guests aren’t going to come because it’s on a Friday or Sunday, that is simply not true.”

That will keep costs down, so you can raise your glass up.

