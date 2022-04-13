Now Desk Morning Brief: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday shows to have several ingredients required for severe weather.

One of those, the humidity, hits for one of the first times this calendar year.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joined the Now Desk to look at the chances that severe weather will hit the Lansing-Jackson areas.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 13th, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1941

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1941

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950

