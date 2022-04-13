Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Brief: Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joined the Now Desk to look at the chances that severe weather will hit the Lansing-Jackson areas.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday shows to have several ingredients required for severe weather.

One of those, the humidity, hits for one of the first times this calendar year.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 13th, 2022

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950

