Now Desk Afternoon Brief: What to expect this First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

We will see a few rounds of storms throughout the day. One will come early in the afternoon and then another round during the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a slight risk for severe weather. Right now, the main threats will come from strong winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The greatest chance for severe weather will be between 1-10 p.m. today.

This is all thanks to a strong storm system moving through the region. A cold front will eventually move through tonight and that will be the focus of some storms and bringing in some cooler weather for tomorrow. Today will actually be warm, humid, and breezy with highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures tumble into tomorrow with highs back into the 50s. All thunderstorms will come to an end overnight around 2-3 a.m. and then tomorrow will be mostly sunny around Mid-Michigan.

First Alert: Winds are going to pick up in a big way tomorrow with gusts possibly over 50 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Lansing and Jackson areas. Winds will remain breezy through Friday as well.

After this system moves out, we’ll dry out but it will be cooler with highs in the 50s for the end of the week. By the weekend, we’ll see temperatures down in the 40s by the end of the week.

Andy Provenzano and Justin Bradford will have you covered with the latest on any severe thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening on WILX-TV.

WILX Weather Webcast 4/13/2022 Afternoon Update

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 13th, 2022

Average High: 57º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1941

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1941

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950

