Lugnuts at Whitecaps washed out on Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s matinee game between the Lansing Lugnuts and West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark has been rained out.
The 1-3 Lugnuts will face the 3-1 Whitecaps at 5:35 p.m. Thursday as part of a doubleheader.
Probable on the mound for Lansing are right-handed pitchers Joey Estes and Grant Holman. They will face off against West Michigan right-handers Jordan Marks and Carlos Guzman.
The Lugnuts are next at home in Jackson Field from April 19-24, hosting the Fort Wayne TinCaps.
