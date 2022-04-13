Advertisement

Lugnuts at Whitecaps washed out on Wednesday

Rain generic
Rain generic(WKYT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s matinee game between the Lansing Lugnuts and West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark has been rained out.

The 1-3 Lugnuts will face the 3-1 Whitecaps at 5:35 p.m. Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

‘Nuts get first win: Pohl wins 1st as Nuts edge Captains, 6-5

Probable on the mound for Lansing are right-handed pitchers Joey Estes and Grant Holman. They will face off against West Michigan right-handers Jordan Marks and Carlos Guzman.

The Lugnuts are next at home in Jackson Field from April 19-24, hosting the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Next: First Alert Weather Day - Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

Latest News

Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation
Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation
The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement....
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
“We’re spending about 50% more on food this year than we were at the start of the pandemic.”
Michigan food pantries feel the impact of inflation