Lugnuts at Whitecaps washed out on Wednesday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday’s matinee game between the Lansing Lugnuts and West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark has been rained out.

The 1-3 Lugnuts will face the 3-1 Whitecaps at 5:35 p.m. Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

‘Nuts get first win: Pohl wins 1st as Nuts edge Captains, 6-5

Probable on the mound for Lansing are right-handed pitchers Joey Estes and Grant Holman. They will face off against West Michigan right-handers Jordan Marks and Carlos Guzman.

The Lugnuts are next at home in Jackson Field from April 19-24, hosting the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Next: First Alert Weather Day - Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Welp, no baseball today. Doubleheader tomorrow!



📰 https://t.co/khey942roj — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.