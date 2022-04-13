LCC holding fire safety demonstration Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to get a new fire extinguisher or smoke detector, then head down to Lansing Community College on Wednesday.

LCC Fire Academy students will perform a fire extinguisher safety simulation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their West Campus location in Delta Township.

They will be holding a fire extinguisher and smoke detector giveaway on a first-come, first-serve basis as part of the college’s recognition of Community College Month.

