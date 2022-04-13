Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for De’Marion Jones, a 13-year-old boy last seen Monday.

According to authorities, the family reported Jones as a runaway/missing person. He was last seen near the intersection of Bensch and Perkins streets.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 128 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen De’Marion Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.