Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy

Anyone who has seen De’Marion Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for De’Marion Jones, a 13-year-old boy last seen Monday.

According to authorities, the family reported Jones as a runaway/missing person. He was last seen near the intersection of Bensch and Perkins streets.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 128 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen De’Marion Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Patrick Lyoya was killed in an altercation with a Grand Rapids police officer on April 4, 2022.
Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say
A massive new marijuana facility is now up and running in mid-Michigan.
Dimondale gets massive marijuana facility

Latest News

The second boosters will be available for eligible individuals.
ICHD, MSU to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Breslin Center
Even though taking home a victory is the goal, Shulte says she hopes other things happen too.
Spartan freshman representing team in NCAA semifinals
So, how do you know a website is legitimate?
Warning letters sent to websites accused of selling medication without prescriptions
Activists are pushing for stricter gun laws in Michigan.
Group rallies in Lansing to call for stricter gun laws
They say if lawmakers don’t address the issues, they may push for a ballot initiative in April...
Group rallies in Lansing to call for stricter gun laws