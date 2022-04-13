Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for De’Marion Jones, a 13-year-old boy last seen Monday.
According to authorities, the family reported Jones as a runaway/missing person. He was last seen near the intersection of Bensch and Perkins streets.
He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 128 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black and purple shoes.
Anyone who has seen De’Marion Jones or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
