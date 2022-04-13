Advertisement

Kershaw Pulled With Perfect Game

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut. Kershaw dominated the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Alex Vesia relieved him for the eighth and gave up Minnesota’s first hit. Kershaw is starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers. Kershaw struck out the side in the sixth. He also struck out every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-lah).

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
Different Home Opener Friday in Cleveland
Toronto Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson loses his bat while batting during the third inning of a...
Blue Jays Lose Key Outfielder
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, right, and Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) celebrate after scoring on a...
Pirates Agree To New Deal With Reynolds
Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another...
Good Week For The Oakland A’s
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Add New Pitcher