Jaguars Extend Cam Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that would end in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.(Matt Dunhan | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson has signed his franchise tender that guarantees him $16.7 million this season. General manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal. The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. But he’s been far from one of the league’s best blind-side protectors.

