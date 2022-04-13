Grand Rapids police release videos of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Grand Rapids Police Department released video Wednesday of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya, 26, was killed during a traffic stop on April 4.

At a press conference Wednesday, police released video from different sources, including body cameras, dash cameras, cell phone video and a surveillance camera in the area that captured the incident. The footage showed Lyoya appear to try to flee the scene and an altercation with an officer over the officer’s electroshock weapon before Lyoya was fatally shot.

Roughly five minutes pass between Lyoya stepping out of his vehicle and when he was shot.

The footage was released following multiple protests and demonstrations were made to demand transparency in the Lyoya’s death.

Grand Rapids police chief Eric Winstrom said the video was released in the name of transparency. He called the shooting a “tragedy.”

The shooting remains under the investigation of Michigan State Police.

An excerpt from Wednesday’s press conference can be seen in the video player below.

The full conference, including the graphic footage of the altercation, can be found on the City of Grand Rapids’ official YouTube page here.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement regarding the release of video:

“I have every expectation that the Grand Rapids Police Department will fully cooperate with the Michigan State Police in their investigation and that the local prosecutor will perform a thorough analysis of the facts of law that apply in this case. As always, the Department of Attorney General is available to provide assistance to the county prosecutor, in the event Mr. Becker determines the expertise of my department is warranted.”

