First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Wednesday evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening and has declared the day a First Alert Weather Day.

A few rounds of rain and thunderstorms will move through the area during the day. The first round will happen during the early parts of the afternoon and should end before 5 p.m. This round could bring some heavy downpours but organized severe weather is not expected.

During the evening, another round of showers and storms will move through out ahead of a cold front. These storms will have the greatest chance for being strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail being the main threats. The most likely timeframe for this round will be between 4-11 p.m.

In an afternoon update from the Storm Prediction Center, the severe threat has dropped to a marginal risk from a slight risk. The thunderstorms happening during the early afternoon will likely lead to a lower chance for severe weather later in the day but still the possibility is there, so make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day and have ways to receive watch and warning information.

Also note, a strong cold front will move in overnight and that will lead to a much cooler day tomorrow. Winds are going to be a big story on Thursday with wind gusts of 40-50+ mph expected during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory posted for the majority of the day because of this wind threat. A few power outages will be possible.

