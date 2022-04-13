Advertisement

Dimondale gets massive marijuana facility

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A massive new marijuana facility is now up and running in mid-Michigan.

Ripple covers 8,000 square feet in Dimondale. It produces edible marijuana products and has created more than 20 jobs so far.

Ripple co-founder Missy Bradley talked to News 10 about being a woman in the industry.

“It’s been wonderful being a woman in the cannabis business,” she said. “I feel because it’s so new, there are a lot of women who are coming up and bringing new businesses to the forefront and it’s been exciting to be a part of that.”

Ripple plans to keep adding new jobs for the community. It’s also planning to sell products to local marijuana shops.

