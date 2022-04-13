Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,725 new cases, 81 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,725 new cases of COVID and 81 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,104 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,400,990 cases and 35,857 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 418 adults are hospitalized with COVID, an increase from the 392 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 5.44%. It was 3.61% the week prior.

As of April 13, 2022, there are officially 8,617 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,743 14 195 Eaton County 22,285 31 378 Ingham County 53,453 115 726 Jackson County 34,294 95 526 Shiawassee County 14,331 16 212

The next COVID update from the state will be April 20.

