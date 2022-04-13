Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,725 new cases, 81 deaths over past 7 days

As of April 13, 2022, there are officially 8,617 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,725 new cases of COVID and 81 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,104 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,400,990 cases and 35,857 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 418 adults are hospitalized with COVID, an increase from the 392 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 5.44%. It was 3.61% the week prior.

As of April 13, 2022, there are officially 8,617 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,74314195
Eaton County22,28531378
Ingham County53,453115726
Jackson County34,29495526
Shiawassee County14,33116212

The next COVID update from the state will be April 20.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide
Lansing Police investigate early morning homicide on Beal Ave.
A fallen tree on I-96 caused significant traffic backups on April 14, 2022.
Eastbound I-96 sees closures due to downed tree
Mike Son's kids are taking over business after deadly accident.
Michigan family takes over tree trimming business after deadly accident
Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

Latest News

Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation
Meridian Township police seek 2 in credit card investigation
The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement....
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
Former University of Michigan professor sentenced for exploiting a minor
“We’re spending about 50% more on food this year than we were at the start of the pandemic.”
Michigan food pantries feel the impact of inflation