City of Jackson warn residents of calls from ‘Officer Pete’

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you receive a phone call from “Officer Pete” or “Sergeant Pete” with the Jackson Police Department, hang up the phone.

The Jackson police chief said several people reported suspicious calls from someone using that name Monday. The department said the phone calls are “bogus and not from the Jackson Police Department.”

Police said “Pete” was trying to get personal information out of people.

Officials are urging residents to be cautious and as a general rule, you should never give out information over the phone.

