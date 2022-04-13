‘Belly and Barre’ class offers something for all levels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Habibi Dancers Artistic Director, Garnett Kepler, shares a taste of what you can experience when you come to a ‘Belly and Barre’ class either virtually or at the City of Lansing Parks and Recreation.

They have an upcoming performance on April 23 at the Hannah Center in East Lansing and more details can be found on their website.

