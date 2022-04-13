Advertisement

‘Belly and Barre’ class offers something for all levels

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Habibi Dancers Artistic Director, Garnett Kepler, shares a taste of what you can experience when you come to a ‘Belly and Barre’ class either virtually or at the City of Lansing Parks and Recreation.

They have an upcoming performance on April 23 at the Hannah Center in East Lansing and more details can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
Sorting through some of the real estate confusion with Brock Fletcher
Grilled Cheese
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with Soup Spoon Cafe
Take Me Home Tuesday
Take Me Home Tuesday
sdfafdsdfasfddsfa
Soup Spoon Live Welsh Rarebit