Beautiful Lives Project partners with Michigan State University for inclusive ‘Field of Dreams’ event

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some able-bodied people dream of playing football, but others have to fight just to be included in the conversation.

Bryce Weiler co-founded the Beautiful Lives Project to turn fields that were once exclusive into Fields of Dreams.

Weiler was born premature, which caused him to develop an eye condition that left him blind. However, his lack of vision never stopped him from seeing limitless possibilities.

His passion for sports helped him fit right in at the University of Evansville, where he learned to do play-by-play commentating.

Although, he didn’t stop there. Weiler went on to commentate and write for more than 150 college basketball games.

Now, whether it’s within a company, a sports team or an organization, he works to help people with disabilities break down barriers and follow their dreams in any field.

“It’s important to give people with disabilities life-changing moments and opportunities so that they can have experiences that they otherwise may not have been able to, and also to create lifelong friendships and bonds,” Weiler said.

He helped Spartan fans with disabilities run drills with Michigan State University’s football team Tuesday morning.

”It’s something that’s really important to me to give back, because I had these experiences whenever I was at the University of Evansville when former Aces head men’s basketball coach, Marty Simmons, allowed me to sit on his men’s basketball bench.” said Weiler.

These experiences are important to Spartans too. So important, that his event at Skandalaris Football Center was at maximum capacity.

“The schools in the Lansing area did a great job sharing the flyer, also various other groups for adults with disabilities,” Weiler said. “It was a great turnout, and really some of the best sharing of the flyer that I’ve ever experienced at an event across the country.”

For more information on the Beautiful Lives Project, and their work to defeat the bias and isolation imposed on people with disabilities, click here.

