Bauer’s Suspension Extended

FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended yet again, this time by six additional days through April 22. Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave last July 2 under the union and MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent. Bauer’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have repeatedly pointed out that administrative leave is not a disciplinary action.

