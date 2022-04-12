Your Health: The link between your gut and brain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever heard someone say, ”I have a gut feeling about that?”

Well, it turns out your gut may know more than your brain when it comes to some things. New research suggests that controlling the good bacteria in your gut can stave off cognitive decline.

Michael Brown is 66 years old, but he said he feels 42. He has been increasing his exercise routine and focusing on his diet, which some researchers believe is key to taking care of your body and your brain.

“I’m trying to control the aging process,” Brown said. “I don’t want to get old.”

“There is a natural abundance of the good and the bad bacteria there living together,” said Dr. Hariom Yadav.

There’s a microbial community in your gut that lives and works together, but Yadav said bad bacteria reproduces faster than good bacteria.

“The microbiome is very different in the people who are have high risk of developing dementia,” Yadav said.

Studies have shown the gut microbiome may affect executive brain function, including its influence on cognition, depression and anxiety. 95% of serotonin and 50% of dopamine is produced in the gut. These neurotransmitters help regulate our moods. Researchers are working to find a way to read each person’s microbiome signature and create personalized probiotic food and drinks to restore the balance.

“Our hope is by offering or correcting the microbiome abnormalities early enough, it will delay or prevent the cognitive decline or dementia progress,” Yadav said.

Researchers at the University of South Florida are launching a research study for people who are concerned about their brain health, cognitive impairment and dementia, and the link to their gut health. To find out more, email jains10@usf.edu .

