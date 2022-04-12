Advertisement

US-31 resurfacing project begins in Mason County

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of US-31 in Mason will be closed for resurfacing beginning April 18.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $2.4 million to resurface nearly three miles of US-31 between Hoague Road in Mason County and Fox Farm Road in Manistee County. The project is intended to improve safety and ride quality for drivers. It is also expected to extend the life of the roadway.

Governor Whitmer said in a press release that the project in Mason is part of a larger effort to fix Michigan’s roads.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save motorists time and money. Investments like these in Bay, Gratiot, Kent, Lapeer, and Mason counties will ensure our bridges and roads are safe for years to come,” said Governor Whitmer. “My Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the recently enacted Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us fix our roads and bridges with the right mix and materials, making them much less susceptible to our notorious pothole seasons, all without raising taxes by a cent.”

Work will begin Monday, April 18, 2022. It is estimated to end on Friday, July 1, 2022.

During that time, US-31 will be closed and traffic detoured on Hoague, Quarterline, County Line, Maple, and Fox Farm roads.

