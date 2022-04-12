Advertisement

Studio 10 Tidbit: the most expensive grilled cheese

Studio 10 Tidbit: Grilled Cheese
Studio 10 Tidbit: Grilled Cheese(WILX)
By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Since Tuesday is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is all about the sandwich.

According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the most expensive grilled cheese sandwich is found at Serendipity 3 in New York City.

The sandwich, which must be ordered 48 hours in advance, is made with bread that has champagne and 23-karat gold baked throughout.

It is stuffed with a rare cheese imported from Southern Italy, then brushed with a mixture of white truffle oil and gold flakes and the sandwich costs $214.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

