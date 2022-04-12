Advertisement

Stabbing at Kansas City middle school leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.
A stabbing has been reported at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Mo.(Greg Payne)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police confirmed one person has been injured after a stabbing at Northeast Middle School.

A police department member told KCTV the victim is believed to be a student.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the stabbing call came in just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and that the person has life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been detained, and there is no ongoing threat, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Alec Freeman Keller
Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

Miloe, middle, is pictured with his cousin Rylee, his sister, Mia and Rylee's brother, Tyler.
10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack
Gov. Kevin Stitt, shown delivering the 2022 State of the State address Monday, signed a bill...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion until goals met
An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland