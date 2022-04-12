Spring recycling day coming to Meridian Township
All residents in the region can safely recycle a variety of unwanted items.
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On April 30 Meridian Township residents will have a chance to turn over a green new leaf.
At Chippewa Middle School, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the parking lot will be filled with volunteers accepting items to be recycled. All residents in the region can safely recycle a variety of unwanted items.
Accepted Items:
Metals:
- Washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, air conditioners, fridges/freezers, dehumidifiers, mowers, snow blowers. Includes bikes and bike parts.
- Can be working or non-working.
- $10 fee if item contains Freon.
Document Shredding:
- Staples, paper clips and small spiral binders accepted.
- Placed in confidential locked storage until shredded.
Egg Cartons:
- Dozen-size egg cartons only.
Paint:
- Latex and oil based/stains only. Can be liquid or dry.
- $2/quart can, $3/gallon can, $10/bucket.
- Please keep in original can, don’t mix colors.
Non-Accepted Items:
- No gasoline, oil or light bulbs in metal appliances.
- No x-rays, 3-ring binders, large binder clips, VHS tapes or CDs.
- No electronics. [NOTE: An electronics collection will be held on October 8, 2022.]
- Visit www.midmichiganrecycles.org for where to recycle these items.
For additional information or, if you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.meridian.mi.us/GreenMeridian.
