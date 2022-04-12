Advertisement

Spring recycling day coming to Meridian Township

All residents in the region can safely recycle a variety of unwanted items.
(WKYT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On April 30 Meridian Township residents will have a chance to turn over a green new leaf.

At Chippewa Middle School, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the parking lot will be filled with volunteers accepting items to be recycled. All residents in the region can safely recycle a variety of unwanted items.

Accepted Items:

Metals:

  • Washers, dryers, stoves, water heaters, air conditioners, fridges/freezers, dehumidifiers, mowers, snow blowers. Includes bikes and bike parts.
  • Can be working or non-working.
  • $10 fee if item contains Freon.

Document Shredding:

  • Staples, paper clips and small spiral binders accepted.
  • Placed in confidential locked storage until shredded.

Egg Cartons:

  • Dozen-size egg cartons only.

Paint:

  • Latex and oil based/stains only. Can be liquid or dry.
  • $2/quart can, $3/gallon can, $10/bucket.
  • Please keep in original can, don’t mix colors.

Non-Accepted Items:

  • No gasoline, oil or light bulbs in metal appliances.
  • No x-rays, 3-ring binders, large binder clips, VHS tapes or CDs.
  • No electronics. [NOTE: An electronics collection will be held on October 8, 2022.]
  • Visit www.midmichiganrecycles.org for where to recycle these items.

For additional information or, if you’d like to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.meridian.mi.us/GreenMeridian.

